Lakes State launches livestock vaccination drive

Lake state Ministry of Animal Resources and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization have launched a livestock vaccination campaign targeting over 200,000 farm animals in Rumbek North and Rumbek Centre counties.

The UNFAO immunization drive will protect the livestock against deadly infectious diseases such as Haemorrhagic septicaemia and Contagious bovine pleuropneumonia which affects the lungs of animals.

The state director of Animal Resources Angelo Nakuac said the vaccination campaign is limited due to some difficulties including shortage of drugs.

Speaking on State television SSBC last evening, he calls on the health partners to expand their activities to cover other areas.

“We are targeting 277.000 head of cattle in two counties in Rumbek North and Rumbek centre. We are supposed to start the vaccination in January and February but due to funding issues from our partners, it was delayed up to a day,” said Nakuac.

“I am still appealing to our partners to speed up and extend the campaign to other counties. And also send the remaining vaccine as soon as possible. We are facing some cases of SH and PQ they run out of the stores.”

On his part, the Commissioner of Rumbek Centre calls on the youth and cattle keepers to live in coexistence for the government to deliver the services.

“This is the benefit people get when they live in peaceful co co-existence, and this peaceful full co-existence between the cattle keepers motivates the government and the partners to take the initiatives to reach them through vaccination,” the commissioner said.

“I urged our youth and cattle keepers to live in peace and full coexistence to allow the government to plan for them that is why today we launch this campaign to make sure that if you have two or five cows are in good health condition.”

.

