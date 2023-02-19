Kiir asks Sudan’s SPLM-North, SLM to join peace accord

President Salva Kiir has appealed to the leaders of Sudanese opposition groups who are not part of the peace agreement to join the peace effort in Juba.

Kiir made the remarks during the signing of the implementation Matrix of the Juba Peace Agreement between the government and the peace parties.

“I would like to once again call upon General Abdelaziz Adam El Hilu, the leader of the SPLM-North, and Ustaz Abdul Wahid Mohamed al Nur, the leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement to seriously consider joining the Juba Peace Agreement,” Kiir said according to a press statement posted on his official Facebook page.

The Sudanese de facto leader, Abdel Fattah Al Burhan landed in Juba on Sunday morning, where he reportedly held bilateral talks with President Kiir before the signing ceremony.

Kiir said; “our shared historical values and common interests demand that we work for stability to ensure prosperity for our people.”

“It is our desire for peace in Sudan that compelled us to host numerous rounds of negotiations between the Transitional Government and various oppositions groups.”

After the signing of the implementation matrix, President Kiir, as the guarantor of the Sudanese peace, said it is not likely that the government of Sudan can now dialogue with the holdout groups on how to achieve a comprehensive peace in Sudan.

Sudan has been through a number of civil disturbances since the overthrow of former president Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The civilian revolution led to a transitional period designed to bring about a new, democratic settlement for the country.

However, in October 2021, Sudan’s military – backed by some of its civilian allies – overthrew the interim structures and effectively ended that journey to civilian rule.

Speaking in Juba on Sunday, President Al Burhan reaffirmed his government’s commitment to work with the signatories to the Juba Peace deal to fully implement a matrix for lasting peace in Sudan.