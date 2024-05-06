6th May 2024
Upper Nile govt, SSFA discuss re-organization of Malakal LFA

Author: Elshiek Chol Ajieng | Published: 1 hour ago

Upper Nile Governor James Odhok, SSFA President Augustino Maduot pose for photo in Malakal|Photo|Courtesy

Malakal Footbal Association was affected by the civil war in 2013, and football activities stopped since then due to the war and some political interference.

Due to broken social fabrics, footballs clubs were formed along ethnic lines resulting into leadership disputes, hindering the reorganization of the association.

Consultations involving governor James Ohdok Oyay and General Agustino Maduot Parek aimed to address the challenges.

“Yesterday (Saturday), we reached to a solution that president said that he would hold a consultative meeting with the teams present there. Then another meeting will be held with the teams present inside the city, and after that they will hold a comprehensive meeting on how to elect a new union,” governor Odhok told Eye Radio on Sunday.

At the meeting, SSFA’s President, Mr. Madout stressed the importance of football as a unifying factor in promote peaceful coexistence among youth.

He called upon the Upper Nile government to support and promote football activities in the state to that regard.

Governor Oyay expressed his readiness to collaborate with the South Sudan Footabll Association to address the concerns.

He assured the President of SSFA that the government would provide a conducive environment for football activities.

He said they will hold meetings with various clubs at the Malakal Protection of Civilians’ site and those within the town to organize the clubs ahead of their elections.

He added that once this is done, the SSFA will determined the schedule for the elections and football activities. after the clubs in Malakal are organized.

“Of course, he  (Mr Maduot) is the one who will determine the timetable because he is currently in the process of holding meetings with the conflicting clubs inside Malakal and those in the protection center,” he added.

Apparently, the clubs are busy with their administrative council elections, to be followed by the union elections.

 

