Student urges jobless youth to venture into small businesses

A university student is encouraging South Sudanese to embrace all income-generating businesses and end gender roles that undermine women’s entrepreneurship.

Yar Charity, a student from the Catholic University of South Sudan made the remarks on Eye Radio’s live broadcast from the university campus on Friday.

Yar said most of the educated youth are not employed because they ignore small scale businesses and focus on white-collar employment.

Speaking to the Sundown broadcast, she calls for an end to cultural stereotypes and gender roles in businesses.

“We, South Sudanese do undermine some of these petty jobs. For example, I may decide to open a business maybe a tea place, especially as a girl. But due to some challenges, you may find it difficult to establish this business,” she said.

“Because most of us, when maybe a girl works in a hotel or a tea place, we may conclude that this lady might be a prostitute.”

“So, these insults can easily make our youth, our girls outside there to be reluctant and unemployed. So, I am kindly encouraging our girls not to pay attention to any other insults outside there.”

The program about youth engagement in entrepreneurship and innovation featured students, practicing entrepreneurs, and a youth representative from the national parliament.

According to the UNDP, unemployment in South Sudan is estimated at 11 percent of the population while youth unemployment is estimated at 50 percent.

The agency says youth unemployment is exacerbated by low levels of education, limited skills, and a weak economy.

