20th February 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Student urges jobless youth to venture into small businesses

Student urges jobless youth to venture into small businesses

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 11 hours ago

Catholic University student Yar Charity speaks on the live broadcast of Eye Radio's Sundown Program on Friday. (Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio).

A university student is encouraging South Sudanese to embrace all income-generating businesses and end gender roles that undermine women’s entrepreneurship.

Yar Charity, a student from the Catholic University of South Sudan made the remarks on Eye Radio’s live broadcast from the university campus on Friday.

Yar said most of the educated youth are not employed because they ignore small scale businesses and focus on white-collar employment.

Speaking to the Sundown broadcast, she calls for an end to cultural stereotypes and gender roles in businesses.

“We, South Sudanese do undermine some of these petty jobs. For example, I may decide to open a business maybe a tea place, especially as a girl. But due to some challenges, you may find it difficult to establish this business,” she said.

“Because most of us, when maybe a girl works in a hotel or a tea place, we may conclude that this lady might be a prostitute.”

“So, these insults can easily make our youth, our girls outside there to be reluctant and unemployed. So, I am kindly encouraging our girls not to pay attention to any other insults outside there.”

The program about youth engagement in entrepreneurship and innovation featured students, practicing entrepreneurs, and a youth representative from the national parliament.

According to the UNDP, unemployment in South Sudan is estimated at 11 percent of the population while youth unemployment is estimated at 50 percent.

The agency says youth unemployment is exacerbated by low levels of education, limited skills, and a weak economy.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Koffi Olomide in Juba for historic concert 1

Koffi Olomide in Juba for historic concert

Published Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Uganda: Clerk under investigation over release of Lual Malong 2

Uganda: Clerk under investigation over release of Lual Malong

Published Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Nigerian Pastor takes AK-47 to the altar 3

Nigerian Pastor takes AK-47 to the altar

Published Monday, February 13, 2023

Mozambican pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast 4

Mozambican pastor dies attempting 40-day Jesus fast

Published Thursday, February 16, 2023

UK student earns doctorate after studying PhD for 52 years 5

UK student earns doctorate after studying PhD for 52 years

Published Thursday, February 16, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir asks Sudan’s SPLM-North, SLM to join peace accord

Published 9 hours ago

Student urges jobless youth to venture into small businesses

Published 11 hours ago

Upper Nile govt to distribute 3% oil revenue to all counties

Published 13 hours ago

UN rights body to submit list of rights violators to Hybrid Court

Published 13 hours ago

Uganda’s maize poses cancer risk – experts

Published 16 hours ago

CES embarks on peaceful evacuation of herders

Published Saturday, February 18, 2023

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.