6th May 2024
Two Killed, four injured in cattle raid in Mayendit County – Commissioner

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 35 mins ago

Map of Mayiandit and Leer Counties in Unity State - Courtesy

At least two people were killed and four others injured in cattle-related violence in Mayendit County of Unity State over the weekend.

The County Commissioner of Mayendit Dr Gatluak Nayang confirmed the incident to Eye Radio on Monday, May 6, 2024.

He said this occurred in Mir-Nyal Payam of Mayendit County where a group of cattle raiders refused to return twenty heads of cattle they had looted.

According to Dr Gatluak, the herders whose cattle were raided, attacked the group after failing to heed a call by the county authorities to return the looted cattle.

The county official said the recovery attempt resulted in the killing of two and injuring of four others.

“The raiders called me as a commissioner and told me that if these police forces keep following them, they will fight them,” Commissioner Gatluak said.

“They said we will return these cattle and there’s no need for the police soldiers to come after us,” he said.

“The owners of the cattle follow and they fought there in Mir-Nyal and there they killed two and four other injured.”   

6th May 2024

