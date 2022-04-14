Kiir appoints panel to probe Leer violence

President Salve Kiir on Wednesday appointed a committee to investigate the recent violence in Leer County.

The committee, of 8 members, is headed by Manawa Peter Gatkuoth, the Minister of Water & Irrigation.

Other members include Rizk Zakaria Hassan, the Minister of Wildlife and Tourism, Major General Aboud Steven, Hon. Kwong Dak and Hon. Shabour Goj among others.

The committee will investigate the causes of the incident that claimed at least 35 lives and severely damaged property.

This happened after reports that armed youth allegedly from the neighboring counties have burnt down villages, and committed appalling atrocities.

The conflict reportedly started in Mirmir cantonment site when rival factions of SPLA-IO forces allegedly fought for the control of the area.

The President gave the committee 14 working days to submit the recommendation and final report.

For his part, the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom welcomed the formation of the committee.

“I think that is helpful, we encourage it. There are potentially positive consequences to the investigation team they sent to deal with Twic-Ngok Dinka conflicts on the border of Abyei. They could play a similar role,” Haysom told a press conference in Juba on Thursday.

