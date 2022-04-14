14th April 2022
Enact law that regulate movement of pastoralists, gov't told

Enact law that regulate movement of pastoralists, gov't told

Authors: Moyo Jacob | Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Thousands of heads of cattle were seen leaving Magwi area towards Juba/ Photo @ courtesy.

The Pastoralist Union in South Sudan has called on the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to introduce a bill that will regulate the movement of pastoralists in the country.

The Secretary General of the Union, Adet Kiir Chol says there is no government policy that guides pastoralists in the country.

The concern was raised after the Country recorded several incidents of conflicts brought about by the presence of cattle in farm practicing communities.

Chol says through the Union, farmers and pastoralists will have a platform to channel their grievances for solutions.

“The root cause of the conflict between farmers and pastoralists is absence of law or policy that guide pastoralists,” Chol told Eye Radio.

The government has no policy to guide the pastoralists and farmers. It was just recently where we asked for a bill.

“The national Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries has to introduce a bill that will regulate and guide pastoralists.”

In recent months, cattle keepers, raiders and the host communities have been engaged in violent conflicts in Magwi County of Eastern Equatoria State that led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

Western Bahr el Ghazal state has also witnessed several insecurity situations since 2013 and 2016 incidents and also insecurity caused by the migrated pastoralists from Warrap and Northern Bahr el Ghazal state and farmers.

