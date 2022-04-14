14th April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Islamic Council recovers almost all stolen properties in Juba

Islamic Council recovers almost all stolen properties in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Abdallah Baraj, the Secretary General of South Sudan Islamic Council  - Courtesy

The Islamic Council has said most of its stolen properties including grabbed pieces of land in Juba have been returned.

The Muslim Community has in several occasions raised complaints about its properties, especially in Juba town, Malakia and Konyo-konyo.

According to the Islamic Council, some of the pieces of land were grabbed after the independence of South Sudan.

During Eid al-Fitr in 2018, President Salva Kiir vowed to give back land stolen from the Islamic Council.

Abdallah Baraj, the Secretary General of South Sudan Islamic Council says the returned pieces of land include Al-Mouled playground in Juba town, preaching center in Konyo-konyo, Juba Scientific Institute among others.

“The president of the public, Salva Kiir, issued a decision in the year 2018 to return all the property of Muslims, and had it not been for the decision, we would have spent 50 years without taking it back,” Baraj told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“We have recovered about eighty percent of our property. Some of them are in the courts, while others have been settled and we have purchased alternative places.

“We managed to retrieve the Al mouled playground, the preaching center, and Juba Scientific Institute.  We have recovered a large area.”

According to the transitional constitution, all land in South Sudan is owned by the people and its usage shall be regulated by the government.

It says community land shall include all lands traditionally and historically held or used by local communities or their members.

The constitution further stipulates that communities and persons enjoying rights in land shall be entitled to prompt and equitable compensation on just terms arising from acquisition or development of land in their areas in the public interest.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda exploits South Sudan’s instability to grow its economy 1

Uganda exploits South Sudan’s instability to grow its economy

Published Monday, April 11, 2022

MPs walk out of Parliament in protest over killing in Leer County 2

MPs walk out of Parliament in protest over killing in Leer County

Published Monday, April 11, 2022

Manawa, Josephine summoned over plans to clear Nile River waterways 3

Manawa, Josephine summoned over plans to clear Nile River waterways

Published Saturday, April 9, 2022

Full List: Kiir unifies command structure 4

Full List: Kiir unifies command structure

Published Wednesday, April 13, 2022

SPLM/A-IO explains 40% ratio in command structure deal 5

SPLM/A-IO explains 40% ratio in command structure deal

Published Friday, April 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UNMISS boss condemns violence against civilians in Leer

Published 1 hour ago

“Closing Juba Monitor is like closing the legacy of late Alfred Taban”, says Nimiriano

Published 2 hours ago

Over 200 students in Unity state likely to miss exams due to conflict

Published 3 hours ago

Enact law that regulate movement of pastoralists, gov’t told

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir appoints panel to probe Leer violence

Published 4 hours ago

Islamic Council recovers almost all stolen properties in Juba

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.