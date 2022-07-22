Kenya suspends tax on imported goods to lower cost of living

The Kenyan government on Wednesday suspended fees and levies on imported goods to cushion her citizens from the rising high cost of living.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directives came amidst persistent prices hike causing public outcry in the East African country, in the past few weeks.

In a televised address to the nation from the country’s state house, President Uhuru Kenyatta removed the taxes to reduce the price hikes and ease the citizens’ suffering.

“Effective immediately, the railway development levy on all imported maize shall stand suspended, the import declaration fees IDF on all imported maize is also hereby suspended, maize flour shall retail across the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya at the price of Kenya Shilling 100 down to Kshs 205 for 2kg packet until otherwise directed,” President Kenyatta directed.

The Kenyan Head-of-state said the program of subsiding the price of maize meal “is meant to lower the cost of living for vulnerable households as we look for sustainable solutions to the recurring prices of Unga in every election.”

President Kenyatta called on corporate citizens, the political class, and government to exercise high civic responsibility.

Kenya has been battling an unprecedented fuel shortage that is threatening to cripple the economy of the the region’s largest economic superpower.

Thousands of jobs and businesses are at stake as citizens feel the pinch of the shortage that has lasted for about a week, Xinhua news agency reported.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter