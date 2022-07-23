Indebted South Sudan to serve as EAC rapporteur

South Sudan will now serve as the rapporteur of the East Africa Community, and will report on the regional bloc’s proceedings of its meetings.

Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye has been elected chairman of the bloc, during the 22nd Ordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State held in Arusha, on Friday.

Ndayishimiye, who takes over from his Kenya counterpart, President Uhuru Kenyatta, will lead for one year before relinquishing power to another member state.

He was announced as new EAC leader, by the outgoing chairman, Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta during the closure of the two-day summit held in Arusha.

Speaking shortly after he was elected, President Ndayishimiye thanked his fellow Heads of State for the faith they showed in him and promised to further the objectives of the bloc.

He said he will ensure that women and youth are given opportunity in the bloc but also will expand use of Kiswahili.

President Ndayishimiye promised to improve the EAC common market but also to speed up the procedures for Somalia to officially join the bloc.

President Salva Kiir was represented in the summit by the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Barnaba Marial Benjamin.

“As a young nation in the East African region we have always allowed free movement of people and goods from Uganda, DR Congo and Kenya into South Sudan,” said Dr. Marial.

The Minister also told the regional leaders that his country has integrated Kiswahili and French into the education system as part of efforts to deepen regional integration.

South Sudan owes the regional bloc millions of dollars in debts, resulting from accumulated annual membership fees that have not been paid.

Last week, a South Sudanese lawmaker at the East African Legislative Assembly said they are ashamed of participating in sittings when the government is unable to pay the membership fee to the EAC.

Dr. Ann Itto said the non-payment of the country’s membership fee has weakened their participation in the regional parliament.

The debts are reportedly close to 40 million US dollars.

