Kator thrash Juba-Nabari 7-1 to reach round 16

Kator FC on Saturday hammered Juba-Nabari opponents 7-1 on to qualify for round 16 stage of the South Sudan Cup in Juba.

The football giants will now face Munuki FC, who have also crushed Nyaring Katanga FC 4-0 on Saturday.

Kator and Munuki will clash in the third round of the tournament at Buluk Playground on Tuesday.

Before their Juba-Nabari win, Kator salvaged a hard-fought victory on penalty shootout against VIVA Stars in the first round of the tournament.

In the other fixtures on Saturday, Atlabara have also qualified to the round 16 after beating Al-neran FC 4-0 at Al-Zhara playground. They will face Zlazal FC in the round 16 stage at Munuki Playground.

Also, the Saint Peter FC have had their way to the elite stage following their 3-1 against Nyakuron FC at Jamus Playground. The Fighters will play Al-Shula FC opponents on Monday at Buluk Playground.

Meanwhile, four of the remaining fixtures released by Juba Local Football Association will see Nasir FC take on Bajur Fc at AL-Zhara Playground on Monday 23rd October, while Simba will host Talang FC at Buluk playground and Jamus to tackle City FC at Munuki playground on the same day.

On Tuesday, October 24, other four game will also be played including Malakia FC to host Najum Jamarik at Jamus playground Rising Stars FC to play Juba united FC at Al-Zhara FC.

The winner of the tournament will represent Juba in the South Sudan Cup at the national level.

