22nd October 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Russian strike on Ukraine mail depot kills six

Russian strike on Ukraine mail depot kills six

Author: AFP | Published: 35 mins ago

The six killed in the attack were workers at the Nova Poshta depot (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP)

Russian missile strikes killed at least six postal workers and wounded 17 others Saturday when they hit a mail depot in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, officials said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video on social media of what appeared to be a heavily damaged warehouse surrounded by rubble and a container with the logo of the Ukrainian postal operator Nova Poshta.

The six killed in the attack were all workers at the Nova Poshta depot, located in the village of Korotych on the outskirts of Kharkiv city, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

“The victims, aged between 19 and 42, received shrapnel wounds and blast injuries,” he said.

Of the injured being treated in hospital, seven were in a serious condition, Sinegubov said, adding that “Doctors are fighting for their lives”.

The regional prosecutor’s office later updated the number of injured to 17.

Sergiy Nozhka, who works for Nova Poshta, described the condition of some his colleagues as “mild to moderate severity”, adding that “there are some people in a very serious condition”.

He said that a rocket “flew into the neighbouring depot, but at ours too — the windows and shutters flew out. This is not the first time”.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Russian forces in the Belgorod region north of Kharkiv fired S-300 missiles, two of which hit the warehouse.

“Debris analysis continues at the site in order to establish the exact number of injured and dead,” office spokesman Dmytro Chubenko told Ukraine’s state broadcaster Suspilne.

Popular Stories
South Sudanese men urged to marry one wife or seek permission for two 1

South Sudanese men urged to marry one wife or seek permission for two

Published Friday, October 20, 2023

“No, thank you!”: South Sudan rebuffs Kenya’s debts payment suggestion 2

“No, thank you!”: South Sudan rebuffs Kenya’s debts payment suggestion

Published Monday, October 16, 2023

Govt starts paying employees on new salary structure 3

Govt starts paying employees on new salary structure

Published Wednesday, October 18, 2023

South Sudan resumes importation of Uganda maize 4

South Sudan resumes importation of Uganda maize

Published Friday, October 20, 2023

Triple-A launches new range of lubricants, petroleum products 5

Triple-A launches new range of lubricants, petroleum products

Published Friday, October 20, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Russian strike on Ukraine mail depot kills six

Published 35 mins ago

Kator thrash Juba-Nabari 7-1 to reach round 16

Published 40 mins ago

Second phase of Juba-Bahr el Ghazal Highway construction begins

Published 1 hour ago

Jonglei: 3 arrested in connection with deadly clashes at fishing ground

Published 1 hour ago

Yei commissioner complains about high food prices

Published 3 hours ago

Chagor, deputy lock horns over Bor land ‘leasing’ probe

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd October 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!