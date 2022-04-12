12th April 2022
Justice Minister submits constitution-making process bill to the House

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 13 hours ago

Justice Ruben Madol, the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs - Credit | Suzie Anyuat Williams/Eye Radio | March 31, 2022

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has submitted the Constitution Making Process Bill, 2022 to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The bill is expected to provide for the establishment of the legal framework to govern the process of the permanent constitution making process.

It also aims at creating a permanent structure for the country that will pave the way for the conduct of general elections by the end of the transitional period.

It will also guarantee good governance, constitutionalism, rule of law, human rights, and gender equality.

However, the process has been delayed for nearly eight months since the formation of the unity government in February 2020

Minister Justice Ruben Madol Arol presented the bill to the parliament yesterday.

“The purpose of this Bill is to provide for the establishment of the legal framework to govern the process of the permanent constitution making process and to outline the design, form, powers and functions of the mechanisms to be involved in the permanent constitution making process,” Justice Madol said.

The revitalized peace agreement obligates the parties to incorporate the constitutional amendments into the national constitution.

The National Constitutional Amendment Committee was established in line with the 2015 peace deal to spearhead constitutional amendments in the country.

The committee comprises eight members. They represent the government, SPLM-IO, Former Detainees and IGAD.

