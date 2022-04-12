12th April 2022
Juba Court begins trial of six bank officials accused of fraud

Juba Court begins trial of six bank officials accused of fraud

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 12 hours ago

brown gavel with a brass band on a blue background

A High Court in Juba has begun a trial of six officials from Agricultural Bank for allegedly embezzling funds.

This comes after the General Prosecutor Sabino Okuj petitioned the court over the alleged embezzlement of 290,000 pounds and $40,000 dollars.

According to Okuj, the misappropriation was carried out between 2019 and 2021.

The six suspects are being tried for breach of trust, criminal involvement, and faking of receipts.

The first court hearing was held in Juba on Monday.

Prosecutor Sabino told Eye Radio that the fraud was discovered during an internal audit in the Agricultural Bank.

The High Court Judge, Duoth Kulang adjourned the session to Wednesday, 13th April, to hear the complainant and the statements of the prosecutor’s witnesses.

The six suspects are; Pashay James – Agricultural Bank’s Branch Manager Juba, Abraham Goum – Financial Controller, Adiing Agudiyar – Butrus Charles, Clement Augustino and one Madut.

The four are cashiers at the Bank.

12th April 2022

