Juna De Star wanted to be nun; she ends up an afrobeat singer

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 16 mins ago

Singer Juna Di Star speaks on Eye Radio's Top 10 Music Countdown. | Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

Juna De Star says was once aspiring to be a Catholic nun living a quiet spiritual life, but she now calls herself “The Bad Gal”, dresses as she pleases, and is probably one of the biggest female singers in South Sudan.

Juna, whose real name is Juliana, started music in 2015 with his single Red Pepper, then faded out of the limelight before a comeback in 2018.

The singer known for hits like Jeribu Ana, Bad Gal, Wara Taki, and In Love With A Presenter, is apparently one of the most consistent artists in South Sudan – releasing back-to-back songs since her return.

“You know music is in me, I don’t force it because when you choose something to do, and you want this thing to be a passion for you, you have to do it with interest,” Juna said on Eye Radio’s Top 10 Music Countdown Show.

Growing up, Juna said she had always aspired to dedicate her life to the service of God.

“In the first place, I did not choose music. I had wanted to be a nun, like a sister when I was growing up,” she said.

“But I found everything was going the other way around, and everyone was like oh you look like this musician, and from then, I was realizing the passion in me that directed me to music.”

As she planned to be a Catholic sister, perhaps nature decided and she ended up becoming a musician, and “I have to do it to the fullest for my country.”

“Then I was like let me use my voice to make other people laugh and be inspired. So music was in me. It chose me, and I didn’t choose it.”

“So I said let me also support South Sudan in the side of music because you know a country without music is nothing. Music makes life easy and makes life happy. When you’re sad you listen to music. So I choose to entertain my people.”

In November 2022, Juna was forced to apologize after receiving mixed reactions over her dressing during a video shoot of her track Jeribu Ana.
In a statement posted on her Facebook page, Juna said she did not intend to dress in a way that portrays indecency apart from it being on her nature of work as a singer.
“We need to be recognized for the right reasons, and I once again would like to apologize for the indecency I portrayed earlier in the week please forgive my manners,” she said.
But many fans came to her support and said she must be true to herself and not vow to criticisms from the public.

