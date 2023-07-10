10th July 2023
Juba Acting mayor directs regulation of entertainment, recreational activities

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 55 mins ago

Emmanuel Khamis, the Acting Mayor of Juba and Commissioner of Lainya County - Courtesy

The Acting Mayor of Juba City has tasked the Entertainment Authority with regulating entertainment and recreational centers such as bars, discos, and nightclubs.

In a local order, Emmanuel Khamis Richard, who also doubles as Lainya County Commissioner mandates the Entertain Authority with formulating policies and regulations for recreational activities within Juba City Council jurisdiction.

The body has been directed to identify and close down alleged public activities such as loud discos broadcasted in the residential areas.

It will also scrutinize and censor music that is deemed to promote hate messages on radio and TV stations.

The order also bans underage people from accessing Disco Clubs and prohibits teenagers from partying in clubs and hotels.

The Entertainment Authority will also approve visits and live performances by international artists and entertainers in South Sudan, as well as authorize beauty pageants, comedy, drama, theatres, films, and shows.

According to the order, this is to ensure that entertainments are in conformity with what has been termed as accepted South Sudanese cultures and norms without prejudice to the laws of the country.

The order says in the event of a violation, the perpetrator will be punished in accordance with Juba City Council Panel Code, Criminal Act, Child Act, and other relevant laws.

Juba Acting mayor directs regulation of entertainment, recreational activities

