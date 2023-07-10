South Sudan at 12: Norway urges full implementation of peace deal

The Norwegian Ambassador to South Sudan on Sunday urged the South Sudan government to implement the provisions of the 2018 peace deal for the country to achieve lasting stability and reforms.



Ambassador Linken Nymann Berryman made the remarks on the occasion of South Sudan’s 12th Independence Anniversary.

In a press statement, Nymann congratulated the people of South Sudan for marking a “significant moment” in their history.

She said the Norwegian Government, along with other international partners have been firm in supporting the 2018 peace process for the people of South Sudan.

“With respect, I urge the Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU) to focus on the difficult tasks and expedite the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS),” he said.

The foreign diplomat further said the independence of the world’s youngest country came at a high price adding that the world stood with the South Sudanese aspiration.

Ambassador Nymann also said she appreciates those committed to upholding the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights in South Sudan.

Norway is a member of the three countries calling themselves TROIKA – the other two of which are the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Norwegian government has been providing humanitarian and development assistance in South Sudan through its charity organizations; the Norwegian Church Aid (NCA), Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA), and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

