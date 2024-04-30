UNMISS bolsters peacekeeping bases amid fresh violence

The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said it has deployed additional peacekeepers to reinforce its peacekeeping bases in two conflict hotspots in Western Equatoria and Greater Pibor region.

UNMISS made the move following fresh intercommunal violence which led to the death of civilians, abduction of women and children, and mass displacement of vulnerable communities.

The mission said armed youth from the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) launched a large scale attack on cattle keepers in Kapoeta East county of Eastern Equatoria on 26th April 2024.

Preliminary reports cited by the UNMISS statement indicated that a “significant number of people were killed, many women and children were abducted, and hundreds of cattle stolen.”

The cross-border attack was condemned by governor Louis Lobong who called on Pibor authorities to recover abducted children and hold perpetrators accountable.

UNMISS urges the GPAA authorities to recover all those abducted and reunite them with their families as well as to impose rule of law to prevent further incidents.

On the Eastern Equatorian side, UNMISS said it facilitated a visit to the site of the attack in Kauto payam by the State Governor and other officials to assess the situation, verify casualties, and help restore calm.

In Tambura of Western Equatoria, UNMISS said intercommunal tensions are high following a series of incidents, including the killing of civilians, disappearance of a priest who is a member of the Tambura peace committee, and the torching of homes.

More than 13,000 people are said to have sought sanctuary at a displacement camp outside an UN temporary base and 4,000 have arrived at another site in Tambura town.

“Despite the ongoing fuel blockade which is threatening UNMISS’ ability to carry out our work, we are doing our utmost to help protect civilians caught up in intercommunal conflict and prevent further violence,” said the head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom.

“We urge the Government to ensure that the UN can continue to work without impediment to help protect civilians, support the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to vulnerable communities, and progress the development of institutions, infrastructure, and critical services across the country.”

UNMISS discloses that it dispatched an additional 76 military peacekeepers to reinforce the Tambura temporary base, protect displaced families, and boost patrols in the surrounding area.

