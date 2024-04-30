Parliament discusses Tombura unrest as MPs urge action

Some members of the National Legislative Assembly raised concerns on Monday over the growing insecurity and the disappearance of four people including a priest in Tombura County.

The lawmakers highlighted that the man of God named Luka Yugue went missing in Tombura on 27th April, while three more people were also reported to be missing.

Honorable Clement Juma, who represents Tombura County said rampant and sporadic shootings in the area have so far displaced more than 41,000 people.

Juma informs the August House that the security situation in Tombura is severely deteriorating.

“There is a rampant shooting in Tombura and this has resulted in over 40 to 41,000 people displaced, and we have many men and the women who are now comping in UNMISS and some are in the church,” he said.

He said armed men who are not in cantonment sites are suspected to e behind the conflict and instability in the region.

Clement added that the priest and a policeman went missing a few days back, while two women were kidnapped in the area this morning.

He called on parliament to intervene in the worsening security and humanitarian situation.

“Women who are trying to get access to basic needs like food and water, are abducted and some are killed in cold blood. Even this morning, two women were arrested in similar situations and their whereabouts is not known.”

On his part, Lino Out, another parliamentarian, called for immediate release of the kidnapped priest and the other hostages.

“The urgent information is, we have a Reverend father Luka Yugue who was on his way from Nagero to Tombura, unfortunately he was abducted.”

“So, this is an urgent information which I have to inform the August House about and I’m appealing to the to those who abducted the Reverend father Luka to release him immediately.”

The Speaker of Parliament described the security situation in Tombura as a serious matter that requires concerted efforts.

Jemma Nunu Kumba said that she spoke with Tombura bishop on Thursday and the later confirmed confirmed that the priest had disappeared.

Nunu said the man of God is believed to have been killed the bandits. She asked the legislators who submitted the motion to write it down and present it as an urgent matter in the next session.

“This is a serious security matter actually, I spoke to the bishop this morning and he confirmed that the priest has gone missing as it reported and is suspected to have been killed already,” she said.

“I request that the honorable members who raised this information should put it in proper motion and present it in the next sitting.”

