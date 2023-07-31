31st July 2023
Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan's minerals

Cosmas Pitiya Mining Undersecretary signs MoU with Russian Company

The Ministry of Mining has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Russian Company to identify and create digital mapping of South Sudan’s minerals.

This was on the sideline of the just concluded two-day Russia-Africa summit in Moscow where Vice President of the Infrastructure Cluster Taban Deng Gai represented South Sudan.

Speaking to the state-run Television, SSBC at the weekend, the Under Secretary of the Ministry of Mining said the deal will enable the government to locate where exactly the minerals are.

According to Dr. Cosmas Pitia Kujio, South Sudan is endowed with over 22 minerals, but their exact locations are yet to be identified.

This agreement is to provide us with digital mapping of the country, we have been in dilemma. Several times we talked saying we have 22 types of minerals in the country but we have more than that,

“We will work together with Russia to identify what we have and where. There is other green energy mineral that is very important but we don’t know where they are that IS why we signed the agreement so that we locate where they are exactly,” he said.

Minister Pitia added that the Russian Geological Holding Growth Company will train our national staff on mineral-related skills.

On his part, the Director General of the Russian Geological Holding Growth Company Alexey Sergevich said the imaging technology will expand aerial mapping, data collection, and seismic investigation of the country’s underground wealth.

“The main goal of our cooperation is to develop a mineral data base through high technology and experience,

“We use our highly qualified and trained manpower to create a geological digital map and I hope together with the ministry of Mining we reach to good results,” he said.

The Ministry of Petroleum in June 2023 announced the purchase of a geophysics airplane to conduct aerial surveys of the country’s mineral resources.

 

31st July 2023

