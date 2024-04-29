Cleric urges Kiir to declare state of emergency in Tambura

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tambura has called on President Salva Kiir to declare a state emergency in Tambura County as inter-communal tension sparked by banditry attacks engulf the area.

A series of violence in Tambura town and Lingemo Boma on Thursday and Friday left one dead, and several houses razed down.

Bishop Barani Eduard Hiboro told Eye Radio on Sunday that the conflict has forced civilians mainly women and children from their homes.

He said the displaced have taken shelter at the UN Protection of Civilians Site, schools and churches.

Bishop Hiboro called on the leaders to use their influence to bring peace to Tambura through dialogue

The religious leader also encouraged President Kiir to declare a state of emergency in the area and disarm the local population.

“I call definitely on the president to issue a declaration of emergency in Tombura County so that we can have no guns in the hands of civilians, and peace can be restored,” he said.

“I’m asking the government because the government is the one in a position to find out if anything has gone wrong. Something is not working and they are the ones bringing the law and order.”

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Tombura said there is a cautious calm in the area after the recent violence that caused the mass displacement of civilians.

On Saturday, Activist Edmund Yakani called for restraint, and a pathway for dialogue after bandits carried out a series of attacks in Tambura County of Western Equatoria state leaving one dead, and several houses burned down.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



74 medical practitioners sat for accreditation tests Previous Post