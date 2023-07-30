Traffic official orders registration of water tankers, rickshaws, boda-boda

The Director-General of the National Traffic Police has directed the police to register water tankers, motorbikes and rickshaws starting Tuesday, August 1st, 2023 next week.

“I directed the traffic police to register all water tankers in the General Traffic Department next Tuesday, August 1st.

“There is a section to register foreigners’ water tankers and another section to register citizens’ water tanks, said Major General Kon John Akot on the state own-TV, SSBC on Saturday, July 29.

“I also directed that all motorbikes and Richaws must be registered in the Traffic Department And it should have the monthly inspection card. We will implement the decision from the 1st of August, he added.



He warned failure to comply with the order, violators will face the law.

“Therefore, anyone has to come to register and we will use the law against violators of the decision,

The motive of the order is unclear.

But this comes weeks after the Traffic Police on July 8th launched a crackdown on traffic violators and the protest by water tankers to supply water after the city council fixed water prices.