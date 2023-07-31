31st July 2023
Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Juba County Commissioner Charles Joseph Wani - Credit: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

The commissioner of Juba County has allocated more than six thousand plots to their rightful owners in the Wadeing area of Gorom Boma.

The size of each plot is 625 meters square. The area was demarcated in July last year.

The Commissioner of Juba County, Charles Joesph Wani says the plot owners have all the legal documents.

“Today [Sunday], I am in Gorom the area called Wadeing which is been demarcated to the people of South Sudan and with the number of six thousand plus plots,”

“This six thousand went to all the people of South Sudan the process taking place here is for the showing we are giving out the owners the plots they have acquired the legal documents,” he said.

“I have been saying to the people of South Sudan that if you come through the legal procedures you will get your plot and reside in Juba.”

“We do not deny residents to anybody we are giving anyone who is following the law to acquire land in Juba county peacefully with transparency equality and justice to anyone.”

Wani points out that the area will have schools, hospitals, churches, mosques, and other open spaces in accordance with town planning.

“All these perspectives are in place in schools, health, police, churches, and mosques all the requirements for town planning are provided so there is nothing left including playgrounds and open spaces,” said Wani.

“In town planning, there is a standard, the open spaces, we have a reason because maybe we should have something of natural disaster so you will find a place where you will leave your house and come to that open space this is all the requirement in the town planning.”

31st July 2023

