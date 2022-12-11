11th December 2022
Juba Mayor asks traders not to increase prices during festivities

Author: Michael Daniel

Michael Ladu Allahjabu, the Mayor of Juba City Council speaking at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba - credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | April 4, 2022

The Mayor of Juba City has appealed to traders not to increase the prices of commodities during the Christmas and New Year festivals, while the dollar exchange rate is stable.

Michael Ladu Allah-Jabu says the City Council has procured food items to be sold at a cheaper price in residential areas, during holidays.

Allah-Jabu says 300 trucks full of the food subsidies were procured by Ramciel Company, in response to skyrocketing commodity prices in the market.

The mayor says 100 trucks full of food items have already arrived in the capital, with 200 more awaiting arrivals from Uganda.

“It will be distributed in the residential area at a subsidized price. This is not against you as business people but for our city,” said the Mayor on Friday.

Speaking during the Chamber of Commerce quality awards this week, Allah-Jabu appealed to traders not to increase the prices of goods during the festivities.

“I am appealing to the traders not to increase prices during Christmas time,” he said.

“The government is working hard to reduce the dollar price, but when you fix the dollar rate and the price of good is not reduced, that is unacceptable.”

 

 

 

 

 

