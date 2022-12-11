11th December 2022
President Kiir to commission section of Juba-Bahr el Ghazal road

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 29 mins ago

Tarmacked section of Juba-Terekeka road in Juba, capital of South Sudan, Feb. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Denis Elamu).

President Salva Kiir will inaugurate the completed section of the Juba- Bahr el Ghazal being constructed by a Chinese firm, on Monday December 12.

This is according to the Minister of Information and Government Spokesperson, Michael Makuei Lueth, who spoke after the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

Makuei said that the president will also launch the construction of the second section of the road from Terekeka to Yirol.

“Juba- Terekeka road of 63 miles will be commissioned by his Excellency the president on Monday the 12th and he will also launch the phase two of the road; that is the Terekeka-Yirol road,” he said.

President Kiir chaired the Council of Ministers meeting of last week.

The 392 km road project that will connect Juba City to the Bahr el Ghazal region is being built by China’s Shandong Hi-Speed Group Corporation.

Construction works on the road began in 2019 after the government signed a 700 –million-dollar deal with the Chinese firm to build a number of interstate roads.

However, in 2020, the government suspended the construction of the Juba –Bahr el Ghazal after heavy downpours washed away part of the tarmacked section of the road.

The government later gave the company a go-ahead – after carrying out evaluations.

