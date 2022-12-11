Famers unions launch flour factories in Western Equatoria State

Two farmers’ cooperatives in Western Equatoria State have launched the production and sale of homemade flour, in a bid to respond to local consumer demands – and contribute toward sustainable agriculture.

The project was launched by Eden Multipurpose Marketing Cooperative in Yambio and Farmers’ Cooperative Union General in Nzara counties on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The scheme includes two grinding machines with one huller used for removing the outer cover of the maize, and the other for grinding.

The flour, which is sold in 5-kg to 50-kg bags, is already in circulation at the local markets in Yambio and Nzara counties since will be on supermarket shelves this April.

The project is being supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, through the International Fertilizer Development Center or IFDC and to scale an agribusiness support organization in Africa.

Speaking during the launch, Christopher Ismail, the Chairperson of Eden Multipurpose Marketing Cooperative said the project intends to empower small-scale farmers through maize value addition.

He stressed that the locally based modest factory produces up to 30 bags weighing 50 kg per day from grains purchased from local farmers in the state.

Ismail added that the factory has been reporting subsequent market and positive feedback from retailers and consumers of the product.

“This machine, per a day produces 30 bags of 50 kg which are about 300 kilos per day. So, this product we are happy that it is accepted by the community that’s why it cannot stay here. We have been producing but it’s just going”, he stated.

Ismail said the agribusiness cooperative has sold about 50 metric tons of maize flour since its inception in September this year in Western Equatoria.

The two plants have also employed about 12 people as engineers, marketers, and administrators respectively.

Mr. Ismail said the machine has also offered a market to locally produced maize grains in the state.

“Our farmers are cultivating. So, we get first all raw materials from our farmers and we also buy from other primary cooperatives and progressive farmers.”

Some of the retailers buying the locally produced flour said the initiative has saved them from importing from neighboring countries such as Uganda, which they say is often costly.

Simon Arkanjelo is one of the retailers at Yambio main market.

He said they also sell at relatively lower prices since there are no transportation and tax charges incurred compared to the ones imported outside.

“We buy the flour in Yambio here and not going to Uganda. The flour is white and better, and it has reduced us from traveling from here to Uganda and buying from there”, Arkanjelo added.

He encouraged the company to produce in large quantities due to the high demand for locally produced flour in the area.

“Some people are coming from Wau, from Rumbek they want to buy from us and supply Rumbek, Wau, and other areas”, he said.

Alexander Fernando, the Regional Director of IFDC pledged continuous support to local cooperatives and individuals with business ideas and want to improve their livelihoods.

According to the USAID, conflict and climate-driven shocks in South Sudan have significantly damaged agricultural production, which is South Sudan’s primary economic sector and source of livelihoods.

