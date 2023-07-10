Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore

South Sudanese citizens in the capital Juba have apparently had enough of muted Independence anniversaries as streets sparkled on the weekend with revelers wearing colorful South Sudan flags and traditional attires.

The country was proclaimed independent on July 9th, 2011, – becoming the world’s newest nation after decades of ferocious civil wars fought between the north and the south of Sudan.

Tens of thousands poured into the streets of Juba city and other towns on a Saturday morning in 2011 – while hoisting flags and screaming “freedom”.

But following a nationwide instability that started in 2013 and ended in 2018, the country’s capital has continued to mark the independence anniversary in silence, except in the states.

This year is the eighth time Juba has marked a muted Independence Day and the government, on several occasions, blamed it on financial constraints brought about by the civil war and global economic crisis.

“The cabinet found out that yes, there is a need for us to celebrate, but the celebration will be of different types other than being the normal celebration, because at present there are so many issues at hand that we need to address and making that big celebration means a lot of expenses,” said Information Minister Michael Makuei in July 2022.

Meanwhile, in the last three days, Juba streets bustled in celebration moods as revelers decorate minibuses, rickshaws and motorcycles with South Sudan flags sold on roadsides.

A stage at a lounge decorated with the colors of South Sudan flag, where singers performed on Sunday night. | Photo: Hot in Juba/Facebook

In Gurei residential area, an artist paints the faces of a group of young people with the country’s flag.

Two years after South Sudan’s independence, in December 2013, the country descended into a civil war that lasted for five years – leaving hundreds of thousands killed and millions displaced, according to the UN.

A peace deal signed in 2018 between warring factions has yielded a relative peace and the subsequent formation of a transitional government that is set to hold general elections later in 2024.

In his address on the eve of South Sudan’s 12th Independence Anniversary, President Kiir thanked the South Sudanese people for enduring the “senseless war that we fought among ourselves from 2013 to 2018.”

“The impact of this war is still with us. For example, the impact of this war has delayed our governance reforms and included economic difficulties,” he said.

“Thousands of people are still in the refugee camps in neighboring countries, even though thousands have voluntarily returned to the country. We still have IDPs in various parts of our country, who still fear the possibility of war erupting in our country again.”

Kiir then appealed for peace and stability which he said are necessary for the voluntary return of refugees and IDPs and the conduct of credible elections.

