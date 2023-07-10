10th July 2023
Cleric urges citizens to shun hate on National Day

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 11 mins ago

Primate Justin Badi Arama, the Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan. | Courtesy

South Sudan’s Episcopal Church Archbishop has appealed to the citizens to shun hatred but embrace peace and seal what he terms as a leaking roof of the country’s sovereignty.

Speaking during the marking of Independence Day, The Reverend, Justin Badi Arama said there is a need for South Sudanese to double efforts in embracing peace.

“This day marks a significant milestone in our history, reminding us of the struggles and sacrifices made by our forefathers, brothers, and sisters to secure our freedom and sovereignty, but, unfortunately, the roof of our sovereignty is still leaking,” said Bishop Badi in an address to the nation.

“We, therefore, pray and request all of us to double our efforts in mending the leaking roof through a commitment to the road map for peace implementation and minimizing hate and violence. Let us use our freedom as a tool for a life of exuberant service.”

The national government did not hold official celebration of the day, but some state governments celebrated with their citizens.

 

10th July 2023

