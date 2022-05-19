19th May 2022
Juba County headquarters relocated to Luri Payam

Juba County headquarters relocated to Luri Payam

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

Governor Adil greeting Juba County Officials during the inaugurations of Juba County headquarters in Luri Payam on Wednesday - Credit | Governor Press Unit -May 18, 2022

Juba County of Central Equatoria state has relocated its headquarters from Juba town to the Luri Payam-Rombur area.

The official relocation which took place on Wednesday was officiated by the state governor, Emmanuel Adil.

In a statement, Adil said, the move is to bolster the government’s strategic direction of taking towns closer to the people for effective service delivery.

Adil urged the locals to embrace peace and warned the area’s traditional leaders against indulging themselves in politics.

For his part, the state Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agency, Isaac Moro Jenesio, expressed commitment to strengthening the local government structures.

The event was attended by the state Minister of Roads and Bridges, Mawa Moses; Minister of Land, Housing and Public Utilities, Flora Gabriel; Mayor of Juba City Council, Michael Lado; Deputy Mayor for physical infrastructure, Thiik Thiik, Security Chiefs and other state government officials.

Juba County has thirteen Payams as of the 2011 transitional constitution.

These include Bungu, Dollo, Ganji, Gondokoro, Lirya, Lo’bonok, Lokiliri, Mangalla, Northern Bari, Rokon, Tijor.

