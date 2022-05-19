Peace gov’t urged to expedite graduation of unified forces

UN mission in South Sudan and the International Community have reiterated the call for the expeditious graduation of the unified forces to help fill security gaps at the local level.

The statement comes after a joint visit to Unity state by representatives from the African Union, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, R-JMEC; the African Diplomatic Corps, ADC; the European Union and its members states, the Troika and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

The joint team says it has welcomed the announcement by President Kiir of a high-level investigation committee and the deployment of SSPDF to help restore security in the area.

But the donor community says it wants to see the deployment to the area done swiftly.

The visit followed reports of atrocities committed in the state, they say led to deaths, injuries, abductions, sexual violence against women and displacements.

During the tour, the high-level delegation held talks with the governor of Unity State, the Commissioners of Koch, Leer and Mayiandit Counties.

They also met traditional leaders, women, youth and others who were directly affected by the conflict.

The joint team applauded efforts by the unity government to hold officials instigating violence in the Unity state accountable.

It also supports the government’s efforts towards restoring the rule of law and holding perpetrators to account.

The partners recommend that the government hold to account all those accountable for instigating the violence.

The delegation calls on national and state authorities to urgently take additional measures to protect civilians and to address the root causes of the conflict.

Besides, to use their influence to deescalate the violence, deter any actions that may further inflame tensions, and encourage healing and reconciliation among the communities.

The partners commended UNMISS deploy additional peacekeepers to patrol the affected areas to prevent additional loss of life by providing protection to the displaced and vulnerable people.

They further commended UNMISS to facilitate access to humanitarian agencies that are responding to the needs of the affected communities.

