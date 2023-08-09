Jonglei police warn local leaders against closure of ECSS parish

Jonglei State Police Commissioner has warned local youths and chiefs of the Makuac area against the closure of Langbar Episcopal church in Bor saying it risks further conflict.

Major General Elia Costa said a group of youths and chiefs, with the involvement of some intellectuals in Makuac, shut down the church and welded its gate on Saturday, August 5.

The situation resulted from the July 30 violence among worshipers – courtesy of a longstanding power wrangle that has gripped the church since 2020.

The Police commissioner says the decision to close the church will not resolve the dispute, but rather exacerbate the situation.

An unnamed bishop and his team had reportedly trooped to Langbar Parish which they claimed is under their administration.

The section of the church then faced resistance from another group of clergymen and their congregation.

Following the incident, the police arrested a Bishop along with 27 worshippers for involvement in a fistfight.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Tuesday, General Costa advised the church parties to sit down and dialogue to address their differences.

“It (church closure) will not be a solution because the other side also will also react,” he said to Eye Radio from Bor.

“But it needs people to sit down and find out a solution that will be acceptable by the two parties the government intervened but still the negotiation is still going on”.

Last week, the detained bishop and his members appealed to the state government to facilitate their release, but the police said the suspects were yet to be investigated.