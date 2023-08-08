S. Sudanese students in Ethiopia’s Amhara region seek evacuation

Sixty-five South Sudanese Students under Ethiopia’s government scholarship have called for their evacuation as fighting intensified between a militia group and the Federal army in the Amhara region.

The dozens of students in Gondar and Bahir Dar Universities expressed concern over their safety saying the fighting has confined them to the university premises.

According to them, the markets, bank, and ATM services have been closed making it difficult to access food.

Amet Mabil, the President of the South Sudan Student Union at Bahir Dar University describes to Eye Radio the situation on the ground.

“Right now, we are in a critical condition caused by the clashes between the militia which is a rebel group in the Amhara region and the Federal force,” said Mabil.

“It has been one week now, all the services have been shut down, the market has been closed, the bank’s services are not there, the ATM services are not available and even the place we are leaving here in Bahr Dar, there are no food services,” he said.

“The campus is not providing food, and stores, where we are getting small food, are on and off because the locals are also fearing.”

“Last night I talked to my colleague in Gonder he said they are 20 plus and in Bahr Dar, we are 38. There is situation is worse than ours.”

Meanwhile, Marup Bith who is studying at Gondar University is appealing to the government in Juba to intervene and evacuate them to Addis Ababa for safety.

“The message I have is that we appeal to the government of South Sudan through the embassy in Addis Ababa to find ways out to evacuate us from this region before the political instability intensifies beyond control,” said Bith.

“Yesterday, August 7, I make a call to Ambassador Morgan in Addis Ababa and he says he will explain the situation to the president who was in Addis yesterday, and he will let us know what to do next to find ways possible so that we can get out of this situation as students at the two universities of Bahir Dar and Gondar.”

When contacted, South Sudan’s head of mission to Ethiopia Ambassador James Pitia Morgan says he was in touch with the students this morning and they were all fine.

However, he says the students are under the responsibility of the Ethiopian government they should rely on for their evacuation.

“I am in touch with our students, and so far they are fine, I just spoke to one of them a few minutes ago,” said Amb. Morgan.

“We have sixty-five students in both Gondar and Bahir Dar University, and I am in touch with them,” he said.

“The situation of the students in the schools is the responsibility of the Ethiopian government and we need also to understand that our students are here on a government scholarship and this scholarship here is given by the Ethiopian government.”

“The Ethiopian government is in control of the internal situation, it’s the Ethiopian government they should rely on.”

“If the Ethiopian call for evocation then that is it because the Ethiopian government is a partner that we working with.”

Media reports showed that residents in the region’s two biggest cities, the capital Bahir Dar and historic Gondar, have reported intense clashes.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter