IGAD urges Juba to speed up remaining tasks before elections

The regional bloc IGAD has called on the unity government to draw timelines for completing the remaining tasks in the peace agreement, before the conduct of elections.

The appeal was made at the extra-ordinary meeting of the regional leaders in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday.

In a joint communique, the IGAD Heads of State commended the progress achieved in the implementation of the revitalized agreement, but urges the parties to speedup the remaining tasks.

“The Assembly…further observe that only 8 months remain in the transitional period of South Sudan peace process and while a number of critical tasks are still outstanding,” read the joint statement.

“We call upon the revitalized government of national unity to draw a roadmap with clear benchmarks and realistic timeline to complete the remaining tasks including the conduct of election,” it added.

In August last year, President Salva Kiir told the citizens, the much-anticipated general elections will take place at the end of the transitional period in 2023.

The head-of-state however emphasized on the need to urgently complete all provisions of the revitalized peace agreement before the end of the transition.

Meanwhile, the main opposition movement and peace party SPLM-IO, threatened to boycott elections last weekend, saying there is lack of political and civic space in the country.

The group stated they are not afraid of elections, but that the conduct of the democratic exercise would not be free and fair.

According to the 2018 peace agreement, elections must be held sixty days before the end of the transition period.

However, the peace partners have not completed parts of chapter one on governance, chapter two on permanent security arrangements, chapter three on special reconstruction programs, chapter four on economic reforms, and even on the establishment of a proper justice system.

Prior to conduct of elections, the agreement provides for the registration of political parties, conduct of population census and voter registration.

Besides, there must be a permanent constitution in place to usher in a democratically elected government.

Despite the parties extending the pre-transition period twice, none of the tasks have been completed to pave the way for the elections.

This week, the national parliament has fallen apart, with SPLM-IO members in boycott over alleged unilateral passing of political parties bill without consensus.

The antagonism in the parliament threatens to widen as the boycotting opposition lawmakers threatened to extend the protest to the council states as well as the states level.

