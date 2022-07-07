Kiir’s message to Pope: Peace is being implemented but with difficulties

President Salva Kiir has told the Vatican Secretary of State to inform Pope Francis he is implementing the peace agreement, but with difficulties.



President Salva Kiir, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar joined the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin and thousands of faithful held a prayer procession at the Mausoleum at the John Garang Mausoleum Thursday morning.

The Vatican official, delegated to South Sudan by Pope Francis, arrived in Juba on Tuesday to pass a message of peace and hold prayers in the country.

Speaking at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum, Kiir said the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement is ongoing but with difficulties.

“I would like to thank you, your excellency, for coming all the way to Juba to bring the message of the Holy Father,” Kiir said.

“We are implementing the agreement, but there are people who are not allowing us to go smoothly. They intend to derail us from the road that we have taken,

“Your Eminence, if the Holy Father asked you about the implementation of the agreement, tell him the agreement is being implemented, but with difficulties.”

The papal delegate, Cardinal Pietro Parolin who arrived in South Sudan on Tuesday held prayers with thousands of South Sudanese in Juba this morning.

He visited displaced persons in Unity State’s Bentiu on Wednesday as part of his mission to South Sudan.

The visit is regarded as a preparation for Pope Francis to reschedule his trip to Juba at a later date.

However, in his remarks, the Vatican Ambassador to South Sudan and Kenya says Pope Francis delayed his coming partly because the country has not yet fully achieved the desired peace.

Archbishop Hubertus Matheus says the Pope wants the country to offer him peace before he could come, which might take a little longer.

“This time my friend, is the time that we have time to work on it a bit. Before the Pope came, we were rushing and rushing to get things ready,” Archbishop Hubertus said.

“So, to say you guys have a few months more so that not only things are ready for the visit, but you have something to offer to the Pope in the sense and in terms of political progress, in terms of being able to say we surely have peace in this country.”

The Vatican Prime Minister is expected to conclude his mission tomorrow after meeting with religious people and visiting Saint Paul Seminary and the Catholic University of South Sudan.

