2nd August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | Regional   |   IGAD raises flood warning over parts of South Sudan

IGAD raises flood warning over parts of South Sudan

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Couple wade through floodwaters in Northern Bahr El Ghazal. | (Photo: Courtesy.)

Most parts of South Sudan could see heavy to extreme rainfall in the coming days with the possibility of flash floods, IGAD’s scientific center has warned.

IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC)’s forecast published on Wednesday shows torrential rains in 15% of South Sudan’s geographical map, in the next seven days.

“There is a possibility of isolated flash floods due to rapid water accumulation in specific areas,” ICPAC says in its latest forecast. The body, however, notes that the western and southeastern South Sudan will likely be spared from the extreme rains.

It further said northern Ethiopia, western Eriteria, and much of southern Sudan will see similar conditions.

The situation overview also shows that flooding was observed in eastern Sudan and Ethiopia. while the northern part of the region consistently received heavy rainfall, last week.

The scientific observatory body “strongly advises all IGAD Member States to take precautions by checking updates from local weather reports that provide the most current and accurate information on the situation.

It also calls for adherence to instructions and cautions issued by local authorities and emergency services.

 

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle 1

Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle

Published Thursday, July 27, 2023

How Burundians are lured to S.Sudan 2

How Burundians are lured to S.Sudan

Published Sunday, July 30, 2023

Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals 3

Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals

Published Monday, July 31, 2023

SSFA General Assembly to discuss Juba Stadium deadlock 4

SSFA General Assembly to discuss Juba Stadium deadlock

Published Friday, July 28, 2023

Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom 5

Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom

Published Monday, July 31, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IGAD raises flood warning over parts of South Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Kiir urges UN agencies to support South Sudan’s agricultural sector

Published 2 hours ago

Couple appeals for help in $3,500 surgery for deformed baby

Published 3 hours ago

President Ruto makes officials sign performance contracts

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan to bolster cyber security as hackers target Kenya

Published 5 hours ago

Upper Nile governor sacks Mayor Tharjath

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!