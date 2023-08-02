IGAD raises flood warning over parts of South Sudan

Most parts of South Sudan could see heavy to extreme rainfall in the coming days with the possibility of flash floods, IGAD’s scientific center has warned.

IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC)’s forecast published on Wednesday shows torrential rains in 15% of South Sudan’s geographical map, in the next seven days.

“There is a possibility of isolated flash floods due to rapid water accumulation in specific areas,” ICPAC says in its latest forecast. The body, however, notes that the western and southeastern South Sudan will likely be spared from the extreme rains.

It further said northern Ethiopia, western Eriteria, and much of southern Sudan will see similar conditions.

The situation overview also shows that flooding was observed in eastern Sudan and Ethiopia. while the northern part of the region consistently received heavy rainfall, last week.

The scientific observatory body “strongly advises all IGAD Member States to take precautions by checking updates from local weather reports that provide the most current and accurate information on the situation.

It also calls for adherence to instructions and cautions issued by local authorities and emergency services.