2nd August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Kiir urges UN agencies to support South Sudan’s agricultural sector

Kiir urges UN agencies to support South Sudan’s agricultural sector

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 18 mins ago

President Kiir and UN officials pose for a photo after meeting in Juba. (Office of the President).

President Salva Kiir on Tuesday urged the UN to support South Sudan in its endeavors to develop a sustainable agricultural system to maximize food production.

Kiir made the plea in a meeting with visiting Director-General of UN FAO Qu Dongyu, the President of the International Fund for Agriculture Development Dr. Alvaro Lario, and the Executive Director of WFP Cindy McCain in Juba.

According to the Office of the President, Mr. Kiir urged the development partners to improve the country’s food production capacity.

On her part, Agriculture Minister Josephine Lagu said the UN officials visited the country to assess the food security situation and the plight of the people fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

Meanwhile, IFAD President Dr. Alvaro Lario said the UN team is in South Sudan to strengthen collaborative efforts towards improving food production, through new technologies and new investments.

The leaders from FAO, IFAD, and WFP also said immediate action and investment in resilience were needed to avert the food crisis.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, up to 95 percent of South Sudanese rely on farming, herding, or fishing.

But conflict and climate-driven shocks in South Sudan have significantly damaged agricultural production, which is South Sudan’s primary economic sector and source of livelihoods.

U.S. international development agency – USAID says dramatic increases in food prices caused by soaring inflation, and low food production due to conflict or natural disasters have worsened food insecurity in the country.

“Any disruption to this (agricultural) sector causes ripple effects and has the potential to harm South Sudan’s overall economy,” the agency warns.

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle 1

Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle

Published Thursday, July 27, 2023

How Burundians are lured to S.Sudan 2

How Burundians are lured to S.Sudan

Published Sunday, July 30, 2023

Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals 3

Juba, Russian Company ink deal on digital mapping of S.Sudan’s minerals

Published Monday, July 31, 2023

SSFA General Assembly to discuss Juba Stadium deadlock 4

SSFA General Assembly to discuss Juba Stadium deadlock

Published Friday, July 28, 2023

Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom 5

Juba Commissioner allocates 6,000 plots to owners in Gorom

Published Monday, July 31, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir urges UN agencies to support South Sudan’s agricultural sector

Published 18 mins ago

Couple appeals for help in $3,500 surgery for deformed baby

Published 2 hours ago

President Ruto makes officials sign performance contracts

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan to bolster cyber security as hackers target Kenya

Published 4 hours ago

Upper Nile governor sacks Mayor Tharjath

Published 4 hours ago

Govt, UN partners launch Aweil Rice Scheme research center

Published 18 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!