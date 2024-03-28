Ibba residents unable to farm over Ambororo hostilities: commissioner

Ibba County Commissioner in Western Equatoria State has called for coordinated government efforts to push out the Ambororo nomads allegedly wandering in parts of the state.

Elizama Charles said the presence of the pastoralist puts the lives of indigenous populations in danger – while reminiscing the killing of a local chief by the foreign nomads in March 2023.

“Since I came in 2021, I have been working on this issue of Ambororo, they come, they go, they come, they go,” the commissioner said.

“We cannot allow our citizens to be disturbed every year and the destruction of their resources because this is one thing the citizens use for their livelihoods.”

Elisama said the Ambororo tribesmen are not only present in his county but also in Maridi, Nzara and Mvolo counties, where they prevent farmers from accessing agricultural fields.

He appeals to the state and national government to intervene and make sure the foreign herdsmen return to their countries of origin and allow the local population to farm.

“The issue of Ambororo is not the role of the county alone. I urge the State government to join hands to resolve the issue of Ambororo so that they leave the State because they are present in Ibba.”

“When you go to Maridi, they are there, when you to Mvolo and Nzara, they are there. The State government should join hands with me to ensure their return to their area of origin.”

The cattle herders from the semi-arid regions of Chad and Central Africa Republic are armed and sometimes dangerous.

Local authorities in Ezo, Ibba and Tombura counties had since reported multiple attacks on villagers by the nomads since last year.

In March 2023, a youth leader in one of Ibba payams, named Simon Pakasa was killed, and two others were injured during clashes between the local youth and Ambororo pastoralists.

In the same month, three people were killed and a nine-month-old baby boy was nursing a bullet wound (current fate unknown) after the nomads ambushed civilians in Yambio County..

In May 2023, two men were found dead in the bush after going missing during an armed attack on villagers in Ibba by the Ambororo nomads, according to an official.

A few days later, the Director for Legal Affairs at the National Police Service, Major General Sadik Ismail, said the issue of Ambororo attacks is “very serious” and requires national government intervention.

Following the incidents, President Salva Kiir, in a meeting with Azande King, His Majesty Atoroba Peni, promised to curb the attacks by foreign herders intruding from the Central African Republic and restore stability in the state.

