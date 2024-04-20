20th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   39 senior police officers attend training in Tanzania

39 senior police officers attend training in Tanzania

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Police training in Tanzania. (SSNPS).

About 39 South Sudanese police officers have attended a 5-day training organized by Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization to strengthen police cooperation in the region.

The national police spokesperson said the training was intended to bolster the fight against transnational crime including terrorism, money laundering, and human and drug trafficking.

Maj General Daniel Justin the police officers from South Sudan joined 670 counterparts from the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization in Tanzania for the annual exercise.

the regional police body whose membership consists of Chiefs of Police of 14 countries.

Justin said the officers were drawn from Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

He said the training, held at Moshi Police Academy in the Kilimanjaro Region from April 13 to 18, was to equip the trainees to exchange intelligence reports among EAPCCO member countries

“South Sudan participated in this training with 39 officers the training was for 5 days two days for training and 3 days for exercise the training included investigation, civil disorder and cases of bank robbers explosion among others,” he said.

The organization was established in 1998 with the aim of harmonizing, and strengthening police cooperation and joint strategies,

It includes Burundi, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

 

Popular Stories
Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo 1

Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo

Published Thursday, April 18, 2024

JCC ends deal with 3 ‘incapable’ garbage companies 2

JCC ends deal with 3 ‘incapable’ garbage companies

Published Sunday, April 14, 2024

Businesses flourish with increasing customers along Juba-Yirol highway 3

Businesses flourish with increasing customers along Juba-Yirol highway

Published Monday, April 15, 2024

Aweil priest gets 14 years in jail for molesting 2 altar boys 4

Aweil priest gets 14 years in jail for molesting 2 altar boys

Published Monday, April 15, 2024

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance 5

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance

Published Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

39 senior police officers attend training in Tanzania

Published 1 hour ago

Abyei urges SSPDF to withdraw from airport

Published 2 hours ago

Agricultural Bank to support farmers with tractors, fuel

Published 3 hours ago

UNMISS urges govt to end taxation of humanitarian imports

Published 4 hours ago

South African oil firm set to begin exploration in Jonglei State

Published 6 hours ago

Pound currency drops by half in one year: UN

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!