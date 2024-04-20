39 senior police officers attend training in Tanzania

About 39 South Sudanese police officers have attended a 5-day training organized by Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization to strengthen police cooperation in the region.

The national police spokesperson said the training was intended to bolster the fight against transnational crime including terrorism, money laundering, and human and drug trafficking.

Maj General Daniel Justin the police officers from South Sudan joined 670 counterparts from the Eastern Africa Police Chiefs Cooperation Organization in Tanzania for the annual exercise.

the regional police body whose membership consists of Chiefs of Police of 14 countries.

Justin said the officers were drawn from Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Burundi, South Sudan and Ethiopia.

He said the training, held at Moshi Police Academy in the Kilimanjaro Region from April 13 to 18, was to equip the trainees to exchange intelligence reports among EAPCCO member countries

“South Sudan participated in this training with 39 officers the training was for 5 days two days for training and 3 days for exercise the training included investigation, civil disorder and cases of bank robbers explosion among others,” he said.

The organization was established in 1998 with the aim of harmonizing, and strengthening police cooperation and joint strategies,

It includes Burundi, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter