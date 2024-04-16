16th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Child killed, four others injured in Yambio lightening strikes

Child killed, four others injured in Yambio lightening strikes

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Photo of a lightening elsewhere @ courtesy

A boy was killed, his cousin and four other siblings injured in separate lightning strikes in Yambio town of Western Equatoria State on Monday.

Yambio town Mayor John Singira says lightning struck a house at Kpirabe residential area, killing a child and injuring another.

Similar incident in Malakiya residential area left four siblings injured.

According to Singira, both incidents happened at around 3:00PM amid a heavy downpour.

“Yesterday (Monday) at around 3:00 pm, there was a heavy rain when the thunder struck children. One house had 4 children, and the other house had 2, one was dead, two were in critical condition  but the other one is at least fine.

Meanwhile, eyewitness Nancy Peter says the deceased was her brother’s son. Nancy’s son was struck along with the brother’s as they ran to collect a fallen Mango in the neighborhood.

Her son survived the lightning strike.  “When it was raining,  we were inside the room. Then a mango fell in the house of a neighbor and when they [children] ran to bring the mango,  the thunder struck them.

“When I ran from the room, I found two of them on the ground, one died and the other one was still breathing. The one that died is my brother’s son. Then I took my son to the hospital and he was given medicines and he is now okay,” she narrated to to Eye Radio what happened.

Lighting is common in Western Equatoria State and has claimed several lives each year.

According to National Geographic, lightning kills or can cause cardiac arrest, including injuries ranging from severe burns and permanent brain damage to memory loss and personality change.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim 1

Police announce Kalisto’s release, wife disputes claim

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang 2

‘President Kiir’s support kept me alive,’ says Mabior Garang

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee 3

Morgan to summon Ethiopian envoy in Juba over student resident permit fee

Published Thursday, April 11, 2024

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention 4

3 law firms intend to sue govt at EACJ over Kalisto’s detention

Published Saturday, April 13, 2024

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’ 5

Yakani tells govt to stop paying salaries ‘like panadol’

Published Friday, April 12, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Australian-South Sudanese female basketballer joins WNBA in US

Published 8 mins ago

Saudi Arabia govt contributes $1.4 million in funding for S. Sudan, Sudan

Published 22 mins ago

Key benchmarks for December elections that require implementations

Published 51 mins ago

Child killed, four others injured in Yambio lightening strikes

Published 1 hour ago

Holy See suspends Rumbek priest over attempted murder on Bishop-elect

Published 2 hours ago

Yakani welcomes move to probe illicit Morobo teak logging

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!