Govt urges nearly $2 billion to alleviate humanitarian crisis

The South Sudan government said it needs about 1.8 billion US dollars to cover the humanitarian needs of returnees and refugees arriving from war-torn Sudan, while appealing to the International Community to help in raising the fund.

More than 450,000 people have since arrived in South Sudan from April 2023 to January 2024, according to a report by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

The report presented at the National Cabinet Meeting on Friday said 85 percent of the arrivals are South Sudanese nationals while 15 percent are refugees.

Information Minister Michael Makuei stated that the fall of Sudan’s Wad Madeni city to the Rapid Support Force has worsened the humanitarian crisis.

Citing the report, the official said about 2,000 people are now arriving in South Sudan every day from 12 entry points.

Makuei said the humanitarian minister, Albino Akol is appealing for nearly 2 billion dollars to facilitate the onward transport of the displaced and provide for their needs.

“It is reported that for the humanitarian affairs to cover all the needs they need, about 1.8 billion dollars to cover all the cost for the refugees, returnees, host communities and the transportation of those stranded at the boarders,” Makuei told the media after the cabinet meeting.

He said the government is appealing to the International Community to contribute and support the humanitarian response at the border.

“This is what was requested and off course, this amount will not be made by the government of South Sudan alone. We will make an appeal to the international Community to come in for our support.”

Makuei said the government is already doing what it takes to help those fleeing the Sudan conflict.

The Minister of Information Michael Makuei also says the northeastern part of the country received an influx of returnees from Ethiopia’s Gambella region.

