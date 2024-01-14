South Sudan cabinet ratifies investment pact with China

South Sudan cabinet has ratified an agreement on economic cooperation with the People’s Republic of China – 12 years after it was signed.

The Minister of Information Michael Makuei said the trade agreement was okayed after a presentation by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

This was at the first national Council of Ministers meeting of 2024, chaired by President Salva Kiir on Friday.

Makuei said the trade deal was first signed in 2011 by both countries, just two months after South Sudan was declared independent.

The information minister said since then, the document has not been reviewed and approved since then due to what he termed as ‘so many reasons.’

Speaking to the media on Friday, Minister Makuei said the agreement was passed and forwarded to the National Parliament for further deliberation.

“It is worth mentioning that this agreement was signed on the 22nd of November 2011. But it could not be processed all time this time, could not be presented for ratification for so many reasons. And today, it was presented to the cabinet and the cabinet ratified and passed it.”

The agreement, reportedly signed in 2011 between by Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and a delegation from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, include investment in physical infrastructure, hydroelectric energy, agriculture, and education, among others.

