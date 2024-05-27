Governor Jadalla to scrutinize predecessor’s records

The Governor of Central Equatoria has formed two committees to assess all disposed government assets including lands, and the state financial records.

In a gubernatorial order 23, May, 2024 Agustino Jadalla formed an 11-member committee comprising of technical advisors, legal consultants, representatives from the anti-corruption commission, national security and the criminal investigation department.

The Committee headed by Engineer Juma Stephen Luga and deputized by Clement Maring Samuel is is tasked with assessing all disposal of government assets, lands and properties.

In a separate order, governor Jadalla also formed a state committee to examine the financial records, approved budget including revenue collections and investments in accordance with the state appropriation act, regulations, procedures and policies.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter