28th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | States   |   Governor Jadalla to scrutinize predecessor’s records

Governor Jadalla to scrutinize predecessor’s records

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 18 hours ago

CES governor Augustino Jadalla Wani speaks to Eye Radio. (Photo: Awan Moses).

The Governor of Central Equatoria has formed two committees to assess all disposed government assets including lands, and the state financial records.

In a gubernatorial order 23, May, 2024 Agustino Jadalla formed an 11-member committee comprising of technical advisors, legal consultants, representatives from the anti-corruption commission, national security and the criminal investigation department.

The Committee headed by Engineer Juma Stephen Luga and deputized by Clement Maring Samuel is is tasked with assessing all disposal of government assets, lands and properties.

In a separate order, governor Jadalla also formed a state committee to examine the financial records, approved budget including revenue collections and investments in accordance with the state appropriation act, regulations, procedures and policies.

 

 

 

 

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba 1

Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County 2

SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2024

IGAD predicts week of record rainfall in South Sudan 3

IGAD predicts week of record rainfall in South Sudan

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September 4

S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September

Published Thursday, May 23, 2024

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks 5

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks

Published Friday, May 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Clearing agents at Nimule border resume work

Published 11 hours ago

CES governor Jadalla donates $20,000 to Yei returnees

Published 11 hours ago

GPAA chief administrator condemns attack on telecom operators

Published 11 hours ago

Parties close to agreement in Nairobi peace talks: Activist

Published 12 hours ago

South Sudanese musicians urged to end online feuds

Published 12 hours ago

Boy hacked to death by thugs in Torit

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!