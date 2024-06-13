SSFA condemns ‘unpatriotic’ SSOA MP for celebrating South Sudan’s loss to Sudan

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has condemned a national member of parliament from SSOA for his social media remarks mocking the national team after losing three-zero to Sudan on June 11.

Chabur Goc, a former president of SSFA allegedly took to his Facebook page and wrote a derogatory statement in the aftermath of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between South Sudan and Sudan on Tuesday.

He is said to have used Arabic words such as; ‘Jagham’ a phrase used by warring parties in Sudan, which translates to ‘decisiveness’ in English, and ‘Bal Bal!’ – often used by ordinary football fans to express superiority over an opponent.

In a statement responding to the lawmaker’s post, SSFA Spokesperson Albino Kuek condemned such an act from a lawmaker saying it is unacceptable.

“On behalf of SSFA, I condemn in the strongest term possible the attitude of Hon Chabur Goc Alei, a member of TNLA who took to his Facebook yesterday to mock the bright stars of our national team in the aftermath of the game with Sudan,” Kuek said.

“The comment undermined our integrity as a country, and we are very saddened to read such irresponsible language from the government official who is considered key in policy matters.”

Mr. Kuek urges the national parliament to investigate the MP and take disciplinary action against the former President.

“The inappropriate use of mocking language seen in the writing of Chabur Goc to describe our national teams does not only call to question the dignity of R-TNLA but goes against the leadership of our country and international arena such attitude cannot be tolerated and left unchecked.”

Goc was suspended in 2019 by FIFA for ten years for misappropriating up to 499,000 US dollars intended for development and other football-related projects between 2014 to 2015.

During the game, Mr Goc wrote a long social media post in Arabic, explaining why the football governing body had not invited former SSFA officials to watch the game, before concluding with the problematic remarks.

The SSFA official specifically urged Speaker Nunu Kumba to investigate the lawmaker and ask him to apologize to the country.

“We humbly request the leadership of Rt. Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba to launch an investigation into the behaviours of this member and direct him to tender an apology for his acceptable comment against the national team that has put the flag of South Sudan in so many sporting competitions.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter