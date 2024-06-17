Tumaini; US Ambassador visits talks venue as parties draft agreement

US Ambassador to South Sudan Michael J. Adler on Monday met with delegates to the Tumaini Initiative to assess process of the peace talks, according to spokesperson of the government delegation.

“This (Monday) afternoon, we met H.E. the Ambassador of the United States to America to South Sudan, he came to us on a visit, and get briefed on the progress which we are making in terms of discussiona on the agreement,”said Michael Makuei Lueth.

He said Michael J. Adler pledged that his country is ready to support the ongoing peace process once it sees progress in it.

“We have briefed him and he has promised that the American government will be ready to give any support in case they see any progress happening in time.

“So the visit was welcomed, it is cordial and we appreciate his visit.”

Makuei added that the process is ongoing in a cordial manner, adding that soon, parties will reach an agreement.

“Yesterday (Sunday), we received zero draft document from the mediation, and we (government) have worked on that document and the opposition has worked on that document.

“Today ( Monday) we sat together with the opposition to come out with the draft agreement number one and the process is going on very well. We are optimistic that the agreement will be reached within the shortest possible period,” he said.

