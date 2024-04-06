Governor Adil reshuffles several state officials

The Governor of Central Equatoria has reshuffled several directors and chairpersons of key institutions in gubernatorial decrees read on the national broadcaster, SSBC TV on Friday evening.

Governor Adil released Elizabeth Pita Lugor from her position as the Chairperson of the Pension Fund.

Adil also relieved Robert Beda Tira from his position as the Chairperson of the Juba Special Economic Zone.

In the same decree, he also removed Dwoki Moses Ismail, the technical advisor of the State Investment Corporation Authority, and Data Moses Lodoru as the Deputy Chairperson of the Special Economic Zone.

Felix Laku Godum was also relieved from his position as the Executive Director for the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission

However, Adil relieved Laku Micah Wani from his position as the Executive Director of Pension Fund and Mathew Abujin Enoka from his position as a Member of the State Vision 2040.

In another decree, Adil appointed Elizabeth Pita Lugor as the Chairperson of the Special Economic Zone and Pitia David Stephen as the Chairperson of the Pension Fund.

While Robert Beda Tira was appointed as the Technical Advisor to the State Investment Corporation Authority and Data Moses Lodoru as the Deputy Chairperson of the Pension Fund

Laku Micha Wani was appointed as the deputy chairperson of the Special Economic Zone, and Mathew Abujin Enoka as the Executive Director of the State Relief and Rehabilitation Commission.

Adil appointed Dwoki Moses Ismail as the Executive Director of the Pension Fund and Felix Laku Godum as a Member of the State Vision 2040.

He also Ajo Noel Julius as the legal consultant to the Juba Special Economic Zone.

The gubernatorial decrees and orders were affected on Friday, 05th April 2024.

