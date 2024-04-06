Millions of White-Eared Kobs, Gazelles, Reedbucks inhabit three reserves -Census

A census survey has shown more than five million eight hundred thousand wild animals mainly white-Eared Kobs, Mongalla Gazelle, Tiang and Bohor reedbucks have inhabited Boma, Bandingilo and Jonglei National Game Reserves.

Wildlife Conservation and Tourism Minister Rizik Hassan Zacharia presented the data during the Council of Ministers meeting on Friday.

According to National Information Minister Micheal Makuei, the survey only targeted white-Eared kobs, Mongalla gazelle, tiang and Bohor reedbuck.

“The survey as it was presented in these three areas concentrated around White-Eared Kobes, Mangala Ghazal and Bohor reed-buck for animals were concentrated on. The population was assessed to be 5, 897,373 approximately,” he said.

The spokesperson didn’t disclose when the census was conducted but said, the purpose of the survey is to inform the public that killing the surveyed animals is prohibited by law.

“This is to inform the public that killing of wildlife is prohibited by law. And if you are caught killing Wildlife you will be arrested and you will be brought to the books,” Makuei warns.

Minister Makuei said the cabinet approved the census survey, and some recommendations including the closure of military training activities in Mangala, and the roads passing through Bandingilo Park.

“This presentation was highly appreciated by the cabinet, and it authorized the minister to go ahead with the implementation of the planned resolutions which were passed by the Council of Ministers.

”One, is stopping the road that passes through Bandingilo Park. Another is stopping all the activities that are within the national training of the military training centre near Mangala,” he said.

The cabinet ministers also endorsed the removal of the population living within and in the surrounding of the parks.

“They (alluding to the Ministry of Wildlife) are also demanding that only the population that is living within the national parks should be removed from there.” he added.



Badingilo and Boma national parks in South Sudan make up nearly three million hectares and are home to an abundance of wildlife.

This includes hundreds of thousands of migrating antelope.

Situated in the south of South Sudan, both parks are integral parts of the larger 20-million-hectare ecosystem that stretches northwest through the Jonglei corridor and to the White Nile.

