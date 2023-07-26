26th July 2023
Gov. Futuyo summons meeting over land fraud

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 1 hour ago

WES Governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba (in grey suit) assess the leased government land in Yambio town. (Courtesy)

Western Equatoria State governor, Alfred Futuyo will soon convene a meeting with the state and local authorities in Yambio to address the alleged sale of government lands by suspected officials, according to his office.

Futuyo is set to hold the meeting after visiting the illegally allotted lands in the state capital, Yambio, on Tuesday.

His Press Secretary Alex Digi said the governor discovered that some of the government plots sold out to private individuals are under construction.

Governor Futuyo is now seeking a meeting with the state ministers, county and municipal authorities to provide answers on the alleged sale of the government lands.

“They are going to have a meeting, an extraordinary meeting with the minister of roads and bridges, the municipality, and the county authority so that they can sit down to discuss this issue and find out who sold the land,” Mr. Digi said.

“They will investigate for what reason and what have they (culprits) done with the money; these are some of the things that they will question the people concerned to find out who are the suspects.”

Early this week, the Commissioner of Yambio County, Mbiko Barakat closed three public offices responsible for land in the area due to the corruption allegations.

He said the decision to close the government departments is after the public raised concerns about fraud and land stealing by individuals pretending to be demarcating the land.

Last year Governor Futuyo suspended the Minister of Housing, Land, and Public Utilities Peter Sarawasi for similar reason.

 



