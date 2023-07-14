14th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Gov. Adil jets to Turkey for ‘business tour’

Gov. Adil jets to Turkey for ‘business tour’

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Governor Adil Anthony shakes hands with the Acting Mayor of Juba City Emmanuel Khamis in Juba before departing to Turkey for a business tour. | Photo: CES/Facebook

Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony on Friday led a delegation to Turkey for a business tour, his office has said.

Adil left Juba for a three-day working visit upon the invitation of Heran International Group “to explore the business, investment opportunities, and bolstering relationships.”
Adil was accompanied by the state Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries, and Tourism, Alex Lotiyu Elia.
The “investment tour” will reportedly see Governor Adil meeting and holding talks with the Executive Management of Heran International Group and “forging issues of mutual interest to the people of Central Equatoria State.”

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal 1

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore 2

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore

Published Monday, July 10, 2023

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams 3

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published 19 hours ago

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia 4

Govt to address situation of South Sudanese stuck in Malaysia

Published Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba 5

Anti-tribalism network launched in Juba

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gov. Adil jets to Turkey for ‘business tour’

Published 1 hour ago

Yakani decries implementation failure in security arrangement

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir calls for lasting ceasefire in Sudan as war grinds to third month

Published 5 hours ago

Record-breaking heat bakes US, Europe, China

Published 6 hours ago

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published 19 hours ago

Longechuk ‘unknown’ deadly disease under investigation – Dr. Achiek

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!