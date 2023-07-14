Gov. Adil jets to Turkey for ‘business tour’

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago
Governor Adil Anthony shakes hands with the Acting Mayor of Juba City Emmanuel Khamis in Juba before departing to Turkey for a business tour. | Photo: CES/Facebook
Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony on Friday led a delegation to Turkey for a business tour, his office has said.
Adil left Juba for a three-day working visit upon the invitation of Heran International Group “to explore the business, investment opportunities, and bolstering relationships.”
Adil was accompanied by the state Minister of Animal Resources, Fisheries, and Tourism, Alex Lotiyu Elia.
The “investment tour” will reportedly see Governor Adil meeting and holding talks with the Executive Management of Heran International Group and “forging issues of mutual interest to the people of Central Equatoria State.”