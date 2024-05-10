CTSAM-VM commends Futuyo’s response to Tambura violence

The ceasefire monitoring body has commended the governor of Western Equatoria State for deploying a security force to Tambura County to de-escalate tensions in the area while apportioning blame to NAS for insecurity in Mundri East County.

The outgoing chairperson of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification Mechanism said tensions in Tambura County are alarming and should be contained by both state and national governments.

“We remain concerned about reports of tensions in Tambura County, Western Equatorial State that have put the lives of many innocent South Sudanese at risk.

“We welcome the decision of the WES Governor to deploy a security force to de-escalate the tension in that area,” said Gonfa.

Major General Hailu Gonfa said there are incidents of reported violence perpetrated by suspected elements of the National Salvation Front in Mundri Counties, especially in Minga and Wiro Payam.

According to the ceasefire monitoring body, about 6,000 people in Minga Payam were displaced to Kediba Payam, Mundri East County, and Rokon in Central Equatorial State.

