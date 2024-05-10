10th May 2024
5 people killed including two children in road ambushes in Jonglei

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

At least 5 people were killed including two children in two separate road ambushes in Duk County of Jonglei state on Thursday, Map 9, 2024.

This is according to John Chatim Ruai, Duk County commissioner.

He says the first incident happened at 8 PM when a car carrying medicines was ambushed by unknown armed men and killed three people.

Commissioner Chatim added the injured are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Uror.

However, the second attack took place in Ayod at 1 PM and two people were killed.

Duk County Commissioner John Chatim confirmed the incidents to Eye Radio on Thursday.

“Yesterday, some unidentified gunmen ambushed a car carrying medicines from Duk Padiet to Uror at 9 am on Thursday, the attacker killed three people including two children,” said John.

“The driver managed to drive the car up to Uror where the injured people are receiving treatment,” he said.

“The second accident happened when two people were killed in an attack on a truck carrying food supplies heading from Ayod to Duk Padiet.”

Despite several peace conferences between Jonglei state and Pibor Administrative Area, killings and kidnappings of women and children are still being reported.

In April 2024 a peace conference between the two neighboring areas concluded with a deal to end the vicious conflict in the restive regions.

The three-day conference held in Akobo brought together 44 participants including county commissioners, chiefs, youth and women representatives from the two communities.

10th May 2024

